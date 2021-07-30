State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 655 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. 55,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,232. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

