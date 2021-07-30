Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

