A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 47,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.73. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

