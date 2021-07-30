Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.67.

Shares of TDY traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $459.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

