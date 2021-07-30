Savior LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.00. 14,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,263. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

