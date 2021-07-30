Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

