South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

