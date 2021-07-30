DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $314.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

