Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,344. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

