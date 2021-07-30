$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

