iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,481 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

