Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

