W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

NYSE:GWW traded down $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.00. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $333.10 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

