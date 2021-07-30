Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.75.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $265.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

