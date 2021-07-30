AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.36. The company had a trading volume of 427,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.55. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$15.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

