State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,386,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,467,000 after buying an additional 671,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 341,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

