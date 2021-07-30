New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,676 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,447,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. 44,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

