$53.13 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $140.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

MSGE traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $69.94. 8,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.