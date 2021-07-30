FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.48. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

