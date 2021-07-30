Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.58). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

BCYC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,077 shares of company stock worth $3,226,387 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.