Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.58). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

BCYC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,077 shares of company stock worth $3,226,387 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.