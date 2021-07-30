Cooper Financial Group Acquires 8,037 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

