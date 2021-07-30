Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.19. 20,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,088. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.23. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.