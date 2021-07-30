Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 613,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,054.0 days.

Shares of Tosoh stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

