Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 613,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,054.0 days.

Shares of Tosoh stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.