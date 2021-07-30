Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Increases By 108.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UBAAF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949. Urbana has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

