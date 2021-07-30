Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Increases By 108.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
UBAAF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949. Urbana has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64.
