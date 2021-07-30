Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 1,200,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.6 days.

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.