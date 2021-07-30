Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

