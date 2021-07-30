Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.00.

LRCX stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $628.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.55. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

