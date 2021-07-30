Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.40. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.