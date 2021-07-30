First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

FMBH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

