Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

