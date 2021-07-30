Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
