Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,780. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

