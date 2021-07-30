Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 622,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. 4,369,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82.

