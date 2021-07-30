Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 21,964 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 197,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

