The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. 47,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,370. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.