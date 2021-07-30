1,014 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 508,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.