Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.90. 787,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,710,656. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

