Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 496,289 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,289 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 10.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $167,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,467,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

