Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

FBHS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

