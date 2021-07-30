STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 142,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,335. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

