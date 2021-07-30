Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,061. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

