Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

