Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REPYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 34,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.