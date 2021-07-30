Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 10,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,121. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.