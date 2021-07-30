U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

