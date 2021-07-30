$0.33 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

