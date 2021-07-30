$0.33 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.