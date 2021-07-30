Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

AMIGY stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

