The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.