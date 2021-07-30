LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.41. 68,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $409.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $165.59.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

