Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.