Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,905 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 219,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.